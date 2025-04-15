Griffain New Hedge Fund Price (CITADAIL)
The live price of Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) today is 0.00120065 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.20M USD. CITADAIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Griffain New Hedge Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Griffain New Hedge Fund price change within the day is +10.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Griffain New Hedge Fund to USD was $ +0.00011186.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Griffain New Hedge Fund to USD was $ -0.0003658797.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Griffain New Hedge Fund to USD was $ -0.0006586487.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Griffain New Hedge Fund to USD was $ -0.02339438547946012.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011186
|+10.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003658797
|-30.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006586487
|-54.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02339438547946012
|-95.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Griffain New Hedge Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.68%
+10.27%
+51.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Citadail is an autonomous, AI-driven hedge fund operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the blockchain. Powered by Griffain AI, it aims to generate profits for investors through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses. The $CITADAIL coin serves as the utility token for funding the DAO, enabling collective investment and increased trading leverage.
