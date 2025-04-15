Griddy Price (GRIDDY)
The live price of Griddy (GRIDDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.07K USD. GRIDDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Griddy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Griddy price change within the day is -3.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.19M USD
During today, the price change of Griddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Griddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Griddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Griddy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Griddy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.87%
-3.00%
+18.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GRIDDY token is a meme-based cryptocurrency inspired by the viral Griddy dance meme. Originally launched on Pump.Fun, the project quickly gained traction due to its fun and engaging nature. It was later transitioned to the Solana blockchain, driven by the community’s enthusiasm. $GRIDDY celebrates internet culture and the Griddy dance trend, offering a lighthearted, community-driven project for crypto enthusiasts and meme lovers alike.
