Gremly ($GREMLY) Information

GREMLY is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative PepeRetardGMElonGrokGorkAssTrumpMoon Inu coins. The Grok's, pepe's, Inu's and Trump's have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the internet.

Gremly is here to make memecoins great again. With zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $gremly is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $GREMLY show you the way.

Transform your memes into value with Gremly, the most memeable coin ever created.