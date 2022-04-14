Gremly ($GREMLY) Tokenomics
Gremly ($GREMLY) Information
GREMLY is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative PepeRetardGMElonGrokGorkAssTrumpMoon Inu coins. The Grok's, pepe's, Inu's and Trump's have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the internet.
Gremly is here to make memecoins great again. With zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $gremly is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $GREMLY show you the way.
Transform your memes into value with Gremly, the most memeable coin ever created.
Gremly ($GREMLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gremly ($GREMLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gremly ($GREMLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gremly ($GREMLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $GREMLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $GREMLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.