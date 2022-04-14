GreenTrust (GNT) Tokenomics
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”.
The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source.
GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
Understanding the tokenomics of GreenTrust (GNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
