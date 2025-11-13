Green (GREEN) Tokenomics
Green (GREEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Green (GREEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Green (GREEN) Information
Green is using blockchain to set power free by providing a method which users can offset their power bill through Power Pay and pay for their power bill with Green Rewards. Green is a self-governed community led blockchain through the DGF (Distributed Governance Framework), which is made up of node owners who can submit and vote on proposals to guide the project according to the mission of setting power free.
Green (GREEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Green (GREEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GREEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GREEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
