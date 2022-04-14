Green RWA (GREEN) Tokenomics
Green RWA (GREEN) Information
GREEN ($GREEN) combines advanced AI with blockchain technology to revolutionize real estate investment for global retail and institutional investors.
Founded in 2024, GREEN is revolutionizing real estate investment by leveraging cutting-edge technology to democratize access to premium global properties. Our platform combines AI-driven analytics, blockchain transparency, and innovative financial models to create unparalleled investment opportunities.
Our Platform The GREEN ecosystem integrates several advanced technologies to create a comprehensive investment platform that outperforms traditional real estate instruments.
AI-Powered Analysis Our proprietary AI can analyze thousands of properties in real-time to identify the highest potential investments across global markets.
Fractional Ownership Tokenization allows investors to own portions of premium properties through our blockchain platform.
Decentralized Governance GREEN DAO enables token holders to participate in key investment decisions and platform development.
Liquidity Solutions Our innovative token model provides liquidity typically unavailable in traditional real estate investments, with no minimum investment barriers.
Green RWA (GREEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Green RWA (GREEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Green RWA (GREEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Green RWA (GREEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GREEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GREEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GREEN's tokenomics, explore GREEN token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.