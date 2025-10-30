Green (GREEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.52% Price Change (1D) -0.83% Price Change (7D) +15.01% Price Change (7D) +15.01%

Green (GREEN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GREEN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GREEN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GREEN has changed by +0.52% over the past hour, -0.83% over 24 hours, and +15.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Green (GREEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.91M$ 15.91M $ 15.91M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.91M$ 15.91M $ 15.91M Circulation Supply 47.64B 47.64B 47.64B Total Supply 47,637,761,133.00548 47,637,761,133.00548 47,637,761,133.00548

The current Market Cap of Green is $ 15.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GREEN is 47.64B, with a total supply of 47637761133.00548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.91M.