GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) Information
WETH is the wrapped version of ETH on the GraphLinq Chain. This token is utilized for all financial transactions on the protocol and to fulfill community needs. It can be used on the GraphLinq Hub, the DeFi core product of the GLQ Chain, which features its own decentralized exchange (DEX). Additionally, GLQ is required to pay transaction gas fees, which are very low.
The GraphLinq Hub offers features that appeal to experienced traders and newcomers, making their experience smoother, easier, and more rewarding.
What features await you in GraphLinq Hub?
• Supplying Liquidity and Earning LP Trading Fees As a cornerstone of DeFi, liquidity provision is central to GraphLinq Hub's functionality. Users can become liquidity providers (LPs) through its robust liquidity pool ecosystem. By supplying liquidity, you enhance market efficiency, earn trading fees as a reward, and support a liquid ecosystem on the GraphLinq Chain.
• Swapping ERC20/GraphLinq Chain Tokens Smooth token swaps are crucial for seamless transactions. GraphLinq Hub aims to provide a streamlined solution for swapping ERC20 and GraphLinq Chain tokens.
• Earning Yields Through Farming Pools Farming pools on GraphLinq Hub allow you to earn yields by staking your tokens. This is an excellent way to maximize your ROI and benefit from the potential growth of the GraphLinq ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
