GRP is the primary coin in the Grape Ecosystem.
The Grape ecosystem is the first platform built to facilitate web4. By utilizing AI to bridge the gap between web3 and web2, it’s possible to offer the security and decentralization of web3 with the ease of use needed for mass adoption of web2.
Notable features of Grape: 1.) VINE - Grape’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is capable of 700,000+ TPS 2.) ANNE - Grape’s AI neural network engine helps bridge gaps and speed up the creation of Smart Contracts and DApps. 3.) Decentralized Cloud Storage (DCS) - The system’s backbone to store files, making it possible for Grape to be the backbone of a decentralized internet.
Grape (GRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Grape (GRP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Grape (GRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Grape (GRP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
