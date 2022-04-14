Discover key insights into Granary (GRAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Granary (GRAIN) Information

The Granary is a lending market built for the everyday user.

Granary offers the most competitive lending and borrow rate in the crypto industry. With a heavy focus on security and risk research, users can supply and borrow assets knowing that the team is continuously working to make Granary the most secure lending market possible.

Granary.finance has been in operation for over a year.

The Granary team is working on an audit from a top tier audit firm for Granary v2.

The GRAIN token can be used to govern the Granary protocol.