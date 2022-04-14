Granary (GRAIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Granary (GRAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Granary (GRAIN) Information

The Granary is a lending market built for the everyday user.

Granary offers the most competitive lending and borrow rate in the crypto industry. With a heavy focus on security and risk research, users can supply and borrow assets knowing that the team is continuously working to make Granary the most secure lending market possible.

Granary.finance has been in operation for over a year.

The Granary team is working on an audit from a top tier audit firm for Granary v2.

The GRAIN token can be used to govern the Granary protocol.

Official Website:
https://granary.finance/

Granary (GRAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Granary (GRAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 190.04K
Total Supply:
$ 240.33M
Circulating Supply:
$ 240.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 190.04K
All-Time High:
$ 0.06669
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00079072
Granary (GRAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Granary (GRAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GRAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GRAIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GRAIN's tokenomics, explore GRAIN token's live price!

GRAIN Price Prediction

Want to know where GRAIN might be heading? Our GRAIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.