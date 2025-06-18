Gram Silver Price (GRAMS)
The live price of Gram Silver (GRAMS) today is 1.19 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GRAMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gram Silver Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gram Silver price change within the day is +0.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GRAMS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRAMS price information.
During today, the price change of Gram Silver to USD was $ +0.00787438.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gram Silver to USD was $ +0.1547385560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gram Silver to USD was $ +0.1694249410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gram Silver to USD was $ +0.099969157072985.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00787438
|+0.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1547385560
|+13.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1694249410
|+14.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.099969157072985
|+9.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gram Silver: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+0.66%
-0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in November 2022, Gram Silver Token (GRAMS) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of silver. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by silver on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of silver. For every GRAMS created, an equivalent amount of physical silver is held as collateral in the company's reserves. GRAMS provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike silver transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMS transactions. GRAMS is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for GRAMS tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of silver to its reserves for each GRAMS token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of silver and GRAMS is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined amount of GRAMS tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMS and the gram of silver. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMS is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of silver.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
