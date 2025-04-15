GRABWAY Price (GRAB)
The live price of GRABWAY (GRAB) today is 0.165559 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.51M USD. GRAB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GRABWAY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GRABWAY price change within the day is -0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.28M USD
During today, the price change of GRABWAY to USD was $ -0.0007449162594316.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GRABWAY to USD was $ +0.0457699113.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GRABWAY to USD was $ +0.2009509778.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GRABWAY to USD was $ +0.10033669327909571.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0007449162594316
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0457699113
|+27.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2009509778
|+121.38%
|90 Days
|$ +0.10033669327909571
|+153.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of GRABWAY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.62%
-0.44%
-5.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GrabWay is an innovative mobile application designed to empower drivers, gig workers, and frequent travelers by turning their everyday movements into a source of income. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology and GPS tracking, GrabWay introduces a unique system where users can earn points based on the distance they travel. These points can then be converted into real-world earnings, creating a new and exciting way for individuals to monetize their time on the road.At the core of GrabWay is the concept of NFT-based vehicles (NTT), which users purchase and use within the app. Each NTT not only represents a digital asset but also serves as the key to unlocking earnings as users move about their daily routines. The more they travel, the more they earn—making GrabWay a game-changer for those who spend significant time driving.
