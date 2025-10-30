GPUAI (GPUAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00631535, 24H High $ 0.00703712, All Time High $ 0.6198, Lowest Price $ 0.00437792, Price Change (1H) -1.94%, Price Change (1D) -9.50%, Price Change (7D) -17.48%

GPUAI (GPUAI) real-time price is $0.00636842. Over the past 24 hours, GPUAI traded between a low of $ 0.00631535 and a high of $ 0.00703712, showing active market volatility. GPUAI's all-time high price is $ 0.6198, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00437792.

In terms of short-term performance, GPUAI has changed by -1.94% over the past hour, -9.50% over 24 hours, and -17.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GPUAI (GPUAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 391.66K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 636.84K, Circulation Supply 61.50M, Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GPUAI is $ 391.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GPUAI is 61.50M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 636.84K.