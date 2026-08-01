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The live GOXY price today is 176,232 USD.GOXY market cap is 176,234 USD. Track real-time GOXY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GOXY price today is 176,232 USD.GOXY market cap is 176,234 USD. Track real-time GOXY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GOXY Price (GOXY)

Unlisted

1 GOXY to USD Live Price:

$176,527
$176,527$176,527
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GOXY (GOXY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:10:49 (UTC+8)

GOXY Price Today

The live GOXY (GOXY) price today is $ 176,232, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOXY to USD conversion rate is $ 176,232 per GOXY.

GOXY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 176,234, with a circulating supply of 1.00 GOXY. During the last 24 hours, GOXY traded between $ 175,710 (low) and $ 176,844 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 177,393, while the all-time low was $ 157,269.

In short-term performance, GOXY moved -0.03% in the last hour and +5.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.21K.

GOXY (GOXY) Market Information

$ 176.23K
$ 176.23K$ 176.23K

$ 2.21K
$ 2.21K$ 2.21K

$ 176.23K
$ 176.23K$ 176.23K

1.00
1.00 1.00

1.0
1.0 1.0

The current Market Cap of GOXY is $ 176.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.21K. The circulating supply of GOXY is 1.00, with a total supply of 1.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.23K.

GOXY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 175,710
$ 175,710$ 175,710
24H Low
$ 176,844
$ 176,844$ 176,844
24H High

$ 175,710
$ 175,710$ 175,710

$ 176,844
$ 176,844$ 176,844

$ 177,393
$ 177,393$ 177,393

$ 157,269
$ 157,269$ 157,269

-0.03%

+0.17%

+5.23%

+5.23%

GOXY (GOXY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GOXY to USD was $ +298.2.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GOXY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GOXY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GOXY to USD was $ +0.0028277771.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +298.2+0.17%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ +0.0028277771+0.00%

Price Prediction for GOXY

GOXY (GOXY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GOXY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GOXY (GOXY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GOXY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GOXY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GOXY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GOXY Price Prediction.

What is GOXY (GOXY)

Goxy is an autonomous AI agent project built on BNB Smart Chain, developed by a research team based in Yerevan, Armenia. The project operates an AI entity called Goxy that maintains its own wallet, memory system and public presence across X, Telegram and Discord, and it uses the $GOXY BEP-20 token (contract 0xfBbc6A4667f8818C2F9DC4D3a76c71AF031BC649) as the financial layer that funds the agent's compute, model inference and infrastructure costs.

The token applies a buy tax of up to 1% on purchases made through whitelisted decentralized exchange pairs, and this tax is routed on-chain to the agent's operating wallet. There is no sell tax. The contract has no mint or burn function, so the total supply is fixed and cannot be inflated or reduced, and it contains no blacklist function. The owner role has not been renounced and can adjust the buy tax within a hard-capped range of 0% to 1%, update the tax destination address and manage the DEX whitelist. The source code is verified on BscScan. $GOXY trades primarily on PancakeSwap.

Token utility centers on GOXY Word Vault, an on-chain word-guessing game at arg.goxy.ai operated through a factory contract on BNB Smart Chain (0xE6a4d0dFB7913254080BF2989bDb51Db30026D0A). Vault creators lock a USDT prize behind a secret passphrase, and players pay in $GOXY to submit guesses. Each failed attempt increases the pool available to the eventual solver, and the first participant to submit the correct passphrase claims the prize. The game is designed as a skill-based deduction format with fixed, deterministic answers rather than a game of chance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GOXY

What is the current market price of GOXY?

GOXY is valued at £129897.01719555120000, moving 0.16% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does GOXY have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of GOXY. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is GOXY on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of GOXY?

The circulating supply stands at 1.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for GOXY?

GOXY generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does GOXY perform relative to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents segment, GOXY's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOXY

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:10:49 (UTC+8)

GOXY (GOXY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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