GOXY Price Today

The live GOXY (GOXY) price today is $ 176,232, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOXY to USD conversion rate is $ 176,232 per GOXY.

GOXY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 176,234, with a circulating supply of 1.00 GOXY. During the last 24 hours, GOXY traded between $ 175,710 (low) and $ 176,844 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 177,393, while the all-time low was $ 157,269.

In short-term performance, GOXY moved -0.03% in the last hour and +5.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.21K.

GOXY (GOXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.23K$ 176.23K $ 176.23K Volume (24H) $ 2.21K$ 2.21K $ 2.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.23K$ 176.23K $ 176.23K Circulation Supply 1.00 1.00 1.00 Total Supply 1.0 1.0 1.0

The current Market Cap of GOXY is $ 176.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.21K. The circulating supply of GOXY is 1.00, with a total supply of 1.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.23K.