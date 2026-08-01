GOVNO Price Today

The live GOVNO (GOVNO) price today is $ 0.2135, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOVNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2135 per GOVNO.

GOVNO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 166,056, with a circulating supply of 777.78K GOVNO. During the last 24 hours, GOVNO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.97, while the all-time low was $ 0.213187.

In short-term performance, GOVNO moved -- in the last hour and -4.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.55.

GOVNO (GOVNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.06K$ 166.06K $ 166.06K Volume (24H) $ 13.55$ 13.55 $ 13.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 166.06K$ 166.06K $ 166.06K Circulation Supply 777.78K 777.78K 777.78K Total Supply 777,776.65666666 777,776.65666666 777,776.65666666

The current Market Cap of GOVNO is $ 166.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.55. The circulating supply of GOVNO is 777.78K, with a total supply of 777776.65666666. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.06K.