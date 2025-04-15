governance ZIL Price (GZIL)
The live price of governance ZIL (GZIL) today is 2.66 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.49M USD. GZIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key governance ZIL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- governance ZIL price change within the day is -1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 559.97K USD
During today, the price change of governance ZIL to USD was $ -0.02819503440414.
In the past 30 days, the price change of governance ZIL to USD was $ -0.5186880300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of governance ZIL to USD was $ -0.8229510660.
In the past 90 days, the price change of governance ZIL to USD was $ -3.517782447573053.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.02819503440414
|-1.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.5186880300
|-19.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.8229510660
|-30.93%
|90 Days
|$ -3.517782447573053
|-56.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of governance ZIL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
-1.04%
+9.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.
