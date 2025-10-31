Goth16z (G16Z) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.26% Price Change (1D) -2.65% Price Change (7D) -15.88% Price Change (7D) -15.88%

Goth16z (G16Z) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, G16Z traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. G16Z's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, G16Z has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, -2.65% over 24 hours, and -15.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Goth16z (G16Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.21K$ 7.21K $ 7.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.21K$ 7.21K $ 7.21K Circulation Supply 999.54M 999.54M 999.54M Total Supply 999,541,513.790918 999,541,513.790918 999,541,513.790918

The current Market Cap of Goth16z is $ 7.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of G16Z is 999.54M, with a total supply of 999541513.790918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.21K.