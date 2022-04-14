Discover key insights into Gorth (GORTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Gorth (GORTH) Information

$GORTH - A Matt Furie character seen in his latest book "Cortex Vortex"

Matt Furie's new book Cortex Vortex features a character he made prior and posted on his official Twitter Mentioned to be on his new book via: Instagram , Tweeted by him prior on: Twitter

::Tokenomics::: Token Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. LP Tokens Burned & Contract Ownership Renounced