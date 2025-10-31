The live Gorbagana Acceleration price today is 0.00000528 USD. Track real-time GOR/ACC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GOR/ACC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Gorbagana Acceleration price today is 0.00000528 USD. Track real-time GOR/ACC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GOR/ACC price trend easily at MEXC now.

Gorbagana Acceleration Price (GOR/ACC)

1 GOR/ACC to USD Live Price:

0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 04:43:51 (UTC+8)

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

$ 0.00009041
$ 0.00009041$ 0.00009041

$ 0.00000491
$ 0.00000491$ 0.00000491

+4.24%

+4.24%

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) real-time price is $0.00000528. Over the past 24 hours, GOR/ACC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GOR/ACC's all-time high price is $ 0.00009041, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000491.

In terms of short-term performance, GOR/ACC has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +4.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Gorbagana Acceleration is $ 5.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOR/ACC is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999851596.583026. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.28K.

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ -0.0000020260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ -0.0000025471.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ -0.000005482007464087907.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000020260-38.37%
60 Days$ -0.0000025471-48.24%
90 Days$ -0.000005482007464087907-50.93%

What is Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC)

Gorbagana Acceleration is developing the first official launchpad for the Gorbagana Chain, a community-led blockchain initiative that blends the technical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the cultural momentum of internet meme communities. At its core, the project aims to empower users to build and launch their own tokens and applications within an ecosystem that prizes authenticity, humor, and collaborative experimentation.

Although it is rooted in the Solana network for now—utilizing the $gor/acc token for participation and governance—the long-term vision centers on transitioning to the Gorbagana Chain, a fork that retains certain Solana-based conventions while rebranding the ecosystem with its own identity and culture. The project’s unique branding, which includes references to meme figures like Oscar the Grouch, is emblematic of its desire to challenge the polished, corporate image often seen in Web3 ventures.

Gorbagana Acceleration adopts a grassroots, bottom-up development model. Rather than relying on venture capital, influencer promotions, or algorithm-driven hype cycles, the team emphasizes organic growth through direct community involvement. Information is shared transparently through social platforms like Twitter and live Spaces, and the roadmap is iterated openly in response to user feedback. This approach deliberately distances the project from the typical crypto launch tactics—avoiding clickbait, private presales, and aggressive shilling—in favor of cultivating a genuine, self-sustaining community focused on building practical tools and cultural relevance from the ground up.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Resource

Official Website

Gorbagana Acceleration Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Gorbagana Acceleration.

Check the Gorbagana Acceleration price prediction now!

GOR/ACC to Local Currencies

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOR/ACC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC)

How much is Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) worth today?
The live GOR/ACC price in USD is 0.00000528 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GOR/ACC to USD price?
The current price of GOR/ACC to USD is $ 0.00000528. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Gorbagana Acceleration?
The market cap for GOR/ACC is $ 5.28K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GOR/ACC?
The circulating supply of GOR/ACC is 999.85M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOR/ACC?
GOR/ACC achieved an ATH price of 0.00009041 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOR/ACC?
GOR/ACC saw an ATL price of 0.00000491 USD.
What is the trading volume of GOR/ACC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOR/ACC is -- USD.
Will GOR/ACC go higher this year?
GOR/ACC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOR/ACC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

