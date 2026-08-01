Gorbagana Price Today

The live Gorbagana (GOR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOR.

Gorbagana currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 469,342, with a circulating supply of 999.82M GOR. During the last 24 hours, GOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056621, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOR moved +0.03% in the last hour and -8.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 405.81K.

Gorbagana (GOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 469.34K$ 469.34K $ 469.34K Volume (24H) $ 405.81K$ 405.81K $ 405.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 469.34K$ 469.34K $ 469.34K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,817,356.932542 999,817,356.932542 999,817,356.932542

The current Market Cap of Gorbagana is $ 469.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 405.81K. The circulating supply of GOR is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999817356.932542. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 469.34K.