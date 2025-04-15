What is GoosepumpsAI (GOOSEPUMPS)

GoosepumpsAI is a service that simplifies the creation of AI-powered Telegram & X bots for Solana-based meme tokens. It allows token holders to interact directly with their tokens through AI agents in Telegram groups, providing a unique and engaging communication experience. Users can create their own AI agent by entering the contract address of their token, after which the system generates and deploys the bot with minimal effort. The platform also offers a demo version where users can test the functionality of the bots before creating their own. GoosepumpsAI emerged from a hackathon organized by Solana, and its mission is to bridge the gap between meme tokens and their communities by enabling direct interactions via AI technology. Despite being a meme token featuring a cloud with eyes symbolizing cloud AI technologies, the token holds a form of 'utility' as it is used to demonstrate the capabilities of the Goosepumps.co service.

GoosepumpsAI (GOOSEPUMPS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website