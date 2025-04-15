Goose Price (GOOSE)
The live price of Goose (GOOSE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.62K USD. GOOSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Goose Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Goose price change within the day is -0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 888.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GOOSE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOOSE price information.
During today, the price change of Goose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goose to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-47.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Goose: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.44%
-8.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GOOSE is a cryptocurrency project focused on creating value for its holders through innovative tokenomics and community-driven initiatives. The project aims to provide sustainable returns and growth opportunities by leveraging a unique reward mechanism, where users can earn and stake tokens. $GOOSE is designed to encourage both long-term holding and active participation, with a transparent and experienced team committed to building a strong, engaged community. Its utility includes staking rewards, governance participation, and potential integration with future DeFi applications.
