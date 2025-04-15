Goodle Price ($GOODLE)
The live price of Goodle ($GOODLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.67K USD. $GOODLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Goodle Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Goodle price change within the day is +1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 78.27B USD
During today, the price change of Goodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goodle to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Goodle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+1.31%
+0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🎩 What is Goodle? Goodle is more than just another meme coin – it's a vibrant community-driven project with a purpose: -vSupports the upcoming Pivotal ($PLUS) main-net launch - Accelerates meme inspired liquidity for creators - Community-centric approach to DeFi and entertainment - Potential future redemption into PLUS, aligning long-term value with ecosystem growth Goodle combines the playful spirit of meme coins with real utility in the immersive entertainment space. It's where finance meets fun, and where every holder becomes part of a larger, innovative ecosystem. 🎩 Why Goodle? Launching GOODLE isn't just about creating another token – it's about building a bridge to the future of decentralized entertainment: -Inspired by the successful $WEWE launch on Base and Krystal DeFi - Serves as a testbed for the $PLUS launch, allowing our team to refine processes and engage with the community - Chose Base for its close mirroring of Pivotal L2's infrastructure (built on the OP Stack) - Creates a fun, low-pressure environment for users to experience DeFi in the context of entertainment Aligns community growth with ecosystem development, creating a win-win scenario for holders and developers Goodle is our way of saying "hello world" to the DeFi community while laying the groundwork for bigger things to come in the Pivotal ecosystem.
