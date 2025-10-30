goodcryptoX (GOOD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.070069 $ 0.070069 $ 0.070069 24H Low $ 0.073618 $ 0.073618 $ 0.073618 24H High 24H Low $ 0.070069$ 0.070069 $ 0.070069 24H High $ 0.073618$ 0.073618 $ 0.073618 All Time High $ 0.186012$ 0.186012 $ 0.186012 Lowest Price $ 0.059693$ 0.059693 $ 0.059693 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) +2.88% Price Change (7D) +1.13% Price Change (7D) +1.13%

goodcryptoX (GOOD) real-time price is $0.072904. Over the past 24 hours, GOOD traded between a low of $ 0.070069 and a high of $ 0.073618, showing active market volatility. GOOD's all-time high price is $ 0.186012, while its all-time low price is $ 0.059693.

In terms of short-term performance, GOOD has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, +2.88% over 24 hours, and +1.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

goodcryptoX (GOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.93M$ 72.93M $ 72.93M Circulation Supply 21.20M 21.20M 21.20M Total Supply 999,940,850.990479 999,940,850.990479 999,940,850.990479

The current Market Cap of goodcryptoX is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOOD is 21.20M, with a total supply of 999940850.990479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.93M.