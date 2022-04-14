GONG (GONG) Tokenomics
Punks is currently one of the largest Web3 GameFi applications on the market, boasting an user base of over 600,000. $GONG is a primary currency within the WePunks application. This currency features a limited issuance and a cyclical tokenomics model designed to foster community growth, earning potential, and overall ecosystem development.
Economic Model Value Creation Over Circulation: Our economic model emphasizes generating value from the platform's current circulation, avoiding inflationary pressures and market dumps.
Sustainable Growth: Revenue generated from the application directly feeds back into the ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
