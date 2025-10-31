GoldenCat (CATS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0,00001058$ 0,00001058 $ 0,00001058 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0,37% Price Change (1D) +0,21% Price Change (7D) -10,31% Price Change (7D) -10,31%

GoldenCat (CATS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CATS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CATS's all-time high price is $ 0,00001058, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CATS has changed by -0,37% over the past hour, +0,21% over 24 hours, and -10,31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GoldenCat (CATS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95,78K$ 95,78K $ 95,78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95,78K$ 95,78K $ 95,78K Circulation Supply 690,69B 690,69B 690,69B Total Supply 690.689.999.999,9999 690.689.999.999,9999 690.689.999.999,9999

The current Market Cap of GoldenCat is $ 95,78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATS is 690,69B, with a total supply of 690689999999.9999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95,78K.