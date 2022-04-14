Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Tokenomics
Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) is a meme coin crafted specifically for meme enthusiasts and gaming streamers, serving as the ultimate currency of sarcasm and humor. Leveraging the power of the Solana network, GKAPPA ensures lightning-fast, low-cost transactions, making it perfectly suited for everyday use in the dynamic digital economy. This unique token aims to bring fun and efficiency to financial interactions within the gaming and meme communities. We are a new and very talented team, greatly backed by our community in every way, and this is our maiden project. With its robust and scalable infrastructure, GKAPPA not only facilitates seamless tipping and microtransactions but also integrates smoothly with decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing the overall user experience and promoting a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GKAPPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GKAPPA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
