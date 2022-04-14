Golden Doge (GDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Golden Doge (GDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Golden Doge (GDOGE) Information Golden Doge (GDOGE) is a community token that has its own golden vault which gets filled with 5% of all the transactions made by GDOGE lovers. Every GDOGE holder will be able to take out BNB from this golden vault every 24 hours as much GDOGE token as they hold. The more love you give to Golden Doge, the more gold you will get! Official Website: https://goldendoge.finance/

Golden Doge (GDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Golden Doge (GDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 72.84K $ 72.84K $ 72.84K Total Supply: $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.84K $ 72.84K $ 72.84K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Golden Doge (GDOGE) price

Golden Doge (GDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Golden Doge (GDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

