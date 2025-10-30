Golddigger (GDIG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00135633$ 0.00135633 $ 0.00135633 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.56% Price Change (1D) -9.36% Price Change (7D) -9.00% Price Change (7D) -9.00%

Golddigger (GDIG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GDIG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GDIG's all-time high price is $ 0.00135633, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GDIG has changed by +0.56% over the past hour, -9.36% over 24 hours, and -9.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Golddigger (GDIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 402.17K$ 402.17K $ 402.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 402.17K$ 402.17K $ 402.17K Circulation Supply 993.72M 993.72M 993.72M Total Supply 993,724,005.992372 993,724,005.992372 993,724,005.992372

The current Market Cap of Golddigger is $ 402.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GDIG is 993.72M, with a total supply of 993724005.992372. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 402.17K.