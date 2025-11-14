Gold (XAU) Tokenomics

Gold (XAU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Gold (XAU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 00:19:33 (UTC+8)
Gold (XAU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gold (XAU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 253.09K
Total Supply:
$ 999.93M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 253.09K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00276648
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002952
Current Price:
$ 0.00026136
Gold (XAU) Information

Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a fiat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backing with any physical form of monetization. AU is the code for Gold on the Periodic table of elements, and the price above is Gold quoted in US Dollars, which is the common yardstick for measuring the value of Gold across the world.

Official Website:
https://xauonsol.gold/

Gold (XAU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gold (XAU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XAU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XAU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XAU's tokenomics, explore XAU token's live price!

XAU Price Prediction

Want to know where XAU might be heading? Our XAU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

