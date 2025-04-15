Godcoin Price (GOD)
The live price of Godcoin (GOD) today is 0.01101585 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 987.99K USD. GOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Godcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Godcoin price change within the day is +5.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 89.90M USD
During today, the price change of Godcoin to USD was $ +0.00061231.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Godcoin to USD was $ -0.0069579226.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Godcoin to USD was $ -0.0092342940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Godcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00061231
|+5.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0069579226
|-63.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0092342940
|-83.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Godcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.55%
+5.89%
-39.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Godcoin ($GOD) is the native token of InfiniGods and the Valhalla Protocol, which is powering the future of Mobile Gaming applications and infrastructure. The Valhalla Foundation has partnered with InfiniGods, the leading Web3 mobile gaming studio, to launch Godcoin ($GOD)—a token designed to revolutionize mobile gaming. $GOD aims to transform the mobile gaming experience for millions of players by introducing innovative gameplay, new economic models, enhanced player experiences, industry-disrupting blockchain infrastructure, and more. Mobile Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world, with over 2 billion people playing games on their smartphones daily, contributing to an annual expenditure exceeding $150 billion. Yet, it's stagnant and ripe for disruption. Enter $GOD and InfiniGods. InfiniGods is a free-to-play Web3 mobile gaming studio specializing in mythological-themed games and cutting-edge mobile gaming infrastructure. Founded in December 2021, InfiniGods has become the market leader in Web3 mobile gaming, driven by the success of its flagship title, King of Destiny. King Of Destiny is the leading Web3 mobile title in the “Luck Battle” category (e.g. MonopolyGo & CoinMaster), which is the fastest growing and highest monetizing genre in mobile. More broadly, $GOD powers the Valhalla Protocol, an infrastructure stack that unlocks transformative blockchain capabilities for millions of players, developers, advertisers, and more. The Valhalla Protocol is a comprehensive toolkit designed to allow developers to integrate web3 features seamlessly into any mobile game. InfiniGods’ founding team includes key members with experience at Facebook, Scopely, and Machine Zone. To date, the company has raised $17.3 million in funding, including an $8 million seed round in early 2022 led by Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, and Animoca Brands. This was followed by an $8 million Series A investment in Q4 2023, funded entirely by Pantera Capital. In Q3 2024, InfiniGods raised a $1.3 million strategic round led by Arete Capital, with participation from LiquidX, Seedphrase, Grail.eth, Mando (Rekt), Max Crown (Co-Founder, MoonPay), and other notable figures in the crypto industry.
|1 GOD to VND
₫282.45740985
|1 GOD to AUD
A$0.017405043
|1 GOD to GBP
￡0.0082618875
|1 GOD to EUR
€0.009693948
|1 GOD to USD
$0.01101585
|1 GOD to MYR
RM0.0485798985
|1 GOD to TRY
₺0.419042934
|1 GOD to JPY
¥1.5800033655
|1 GOD to RUB
₽0.905943504
|1 GOD to INR
₹0.947583417
|1 GOD to IDR
Rp183.597426561
|1 GOD to KRW
₩15.7144405005
|1 GOD to PHP
₱0.6282339255
|1 GOD to EGP
￡E.0.5616981915
|1 GOD to BRL
R$0.0644427225
|1 GOD to CAD
C$0.015201873
|1 GOD to BDT
৳1.3383156165
|1 GOD to NGN
₦17.6818713105
|1 GOD to UAH
₴0.454734288
|1 GOD to VES
Bs0.78212535
|1 GOD to PKR
Rs3.089945925
|1 GOD to KZT
₸5.704668081
|1 GOD to THB
฿0.3700224015
|1 GOD to TWD
NT$0.3565830645
|1 GOD to AED
د.إ0.0404281695
|1 GOD to CHF
Fr0.0089228385
|1 GOD to HKD
HK$0.0853728375
|1 GOD to MAD
.د.م0.102006771
|1 GOD to MXN
$0.2210881095