GOATxAI Price Today

The live GOATxAI (GOAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOAI.

GOATxAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,649.82, with a circulating supply of 872.78M GOAI. During the last 24 hours, GOAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOAI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GOATxAI (GOAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.65K$ 9.65K $ 9.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.83K$ 9.83K $ 9.83K Circulation Supply 872.78M 872.78M 872.78M Total Supply 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of GOATxAI is $ 9.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOAI is 872.78M, with a total supply of 888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.83K.