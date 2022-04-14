Discover key insights into goatseglebe (GLEBE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

goatseglebe (GLEBE) Information

Goatseglebe was requesting a community to make a meme that ultimately balances out $Goat as a character. Essentially they are counterparts with one another.

$Glebe and $Goat were meant to be paired as one being a spearheaded leader type ( $GOAT ) and the other being a discovery of lore, religion, and societal changing ideology ( $GLEBE )

This continues to go deeper as the rabbit trail thickens.

To keep it simple @truth_terminal wanted to create a cult religion backed by the character $Glebe who is in essence the $Goat