GOAT GAINS Price (GGAINS)
The live price of GOAT GAINS (GGAINS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.45K USD. GGAINS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GOAT GAINS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GOAT GAINS price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GGAINS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of GOAT GAINS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GOAT GAINS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GOAT GAINS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GOAT GAINS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GOAT GAINS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-7.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Goat Gains operates by deploying an AI agent designed to monitor the meme coin landscape. This agent analyzes real-time data to identify meme coins with high liquidity and transaction volumes. By interacting with these coins, the AI agent collects transaction fees, which are then redistributed to $GGAINS token holders proportionally. This mechanism allows holders to benefit from the volatile yet lucrative meme coin market without active trading.
