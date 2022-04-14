GMT (GMT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GMT (GMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

GMT (GMT) Information

What is STEPN (GMT)? GMT is the governance token of STEPN with a limited supply of 6 billion tokens.

When should I buy STEPN (GMT)? Players buy GMTs to burn in the STEPN app in order to access features provided by STEPN, such as mint high-quality Sneakers, upgrade high-quality Gems and participate governance voting.

What is STEPN? STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn tokens and NFTs. STEPN has a dual-token system, Users can earn GST

Player can choose to lease or trade their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.

Who is behind STEPN? STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.

Official Website:
https://www.stepn.com/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.stepn.com/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GMT (GMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 133.78M
$ 133.78M
Total Supply:
$ 5.09B
$ 5.09B
Circulating Supply:
$ 2.99B
$ 2.99B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 227.35M
$ 227.35M
All-Time High:
$ 4.11
$ 4.11
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03690885
$ 0.03690885
Current Price:
$ 0.04468803
$ 0.04468803

GMT (GMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GMT (GMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GMT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GMT's tokenomics, explore GMT token's live price!

GMT Price Prediction

Want to know where GMT might be heading? Our GMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.