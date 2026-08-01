Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals Price Today

The live Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals (GLUTEU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLUTEU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GLUTEU.

Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 142,297, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GLUTEU. During the last 24 hours, GLUTEU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01232749, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GLUTEU moved -0.24% in the last hour and +7.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 255.54.

Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals (GLUTEU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.30K$ 142.30K $ 142.30K Volume (24H) $ 255.54$ 255.54 $ 255.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.30K$ 142.30K $ 142.30K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals is $ 142.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 255.54. The circulating supply of GLUTEU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.30K.