Glorious Looking (GLG) Tokenomics

Glorious Looking (GLG) Information GLG It is an innovative crypto asset that provides users and developers with a unique way to participate in, support and promote the development of AI technology. It aims to become an important part of the artificial intelligence ecosystem and is committed to building a bridge connecting A1 technology and blockchain finance. GLG will play an increasingly important role in the field of AI and become an important force in promoting the innovation and application of AI technology. Official Website: https://wuyuelexx.cc Buy GLG Now!

Glorious Looking (GLG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.09M
Total Supply: $ 14.50M
Circulating Supply: $ 14.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.09M
All-Time High: $ 0.38275
All-Time Low: $ 0.02467363
Current Price: $ 0.075644

Glorious Looking (GLG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glorious Looking (GLG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLG's tokenomics, explore GLG token's live price!

GLG Price Prediction

Our GLG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

