GLOOM (GLOOM) Information

$GLooM is an art-driven community token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to bring artists, collectors, and supporters together in a shared creative space. Rooted in the vibrant Solana art community, $GLooM celebrates and supports the work of creators while fostering collaboration and innovation.

Created by a team of passionate artists and collectors, $GLooM reflects a deep connection to the art world and a commitment to building a sustainable, long-term project. At its heart, $GLooM is about connecting people through art and shaping a meaningful future for the creative space.