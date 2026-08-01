Global X Copper Miners xStock Price Today

The live Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) price today is $ 85.47, with a 2.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current COPXX to USD conversion rate is $ 85.47 per COPXX.

Global X Copper Miners xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 376,185, with a circulating supply of 4.40K COPXX. During the last 24 hours, COPXX traded between $ 85.47 (low) and $ 88.29 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 91.7, while the all-time low was $ 72.38.

In short-term performance, COPXX moved -2.49% in the last hour and -5.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.35K.

Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 376.19K$ 376.19K $ 376.19K Volume (24H) $ 5.35K$ 5.35K $ 5.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.94M$ 86.94M $ 86.94M Circulation Supply 4.40K 4.40K 4.40K Total Supply 1,017,154.060059472 1,017,154.060059472 1,017,154.060059472

The current Market Cap of Global X Copper Miners xStock is $ 376.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.35K. The circulating supply of COPXX is 4.40K, with a total supply of 1017154.060059472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.94M.