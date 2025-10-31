GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00003542 $ 0.00003542 $ 0.00003542 24H Low $ 0.0000414 $ 0.0000414 $ 0.0000414 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00003542$ 0.00003542 $ 0.00003542 24H High $ 0.0000414$ 0.0000414 $ 0.0000414 All Time High $ 0.00092394$ 0.00092394 $ 0.00092394 Lowest Price $ 0.00003279$ 0.00003279 $ 0.00003279 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) +8.55% Price Change (7D) +10.88% Price Change (7D) +10.88%

GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) real-time price is $0.00003998. Over the past 24 hours, M2 traded between a low of $ 0.00003542 and a high of $ 0.0000414, showing active market volatility. M2's all-time high price is $ 0.00092394, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003279.

In terms of short-term performance, M2 has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, +8.55% over 24 hours, and +10.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.15K$ 40.15K $ 40.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.15K$ 40.15K $ 40.15K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,819,606.748799 999,819,606.748799 999,819,606.748799

The current Market Cap of GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY is $ 40.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of M2 is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999819606.748799. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.15K.