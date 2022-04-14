Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) Information $GREMLINAI is more than just another memecoin – it's a revolutionary Chaos-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform designed to help developers stress-test their Solana dApps through controlled chaos. By leveraging the AI-powered Glitch Gremlin, $GREMLINAI generates unpredictable scenarios and simulates real-world attacks, enabling developers to identify vulnerabilities, improve security, and build more resilient applications. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with a gamified approach to stress-testing, making it an essential tool for blockchain developers and a unique addition to the Solana ecosystem. Official Website: https://glitchgremlin.ai/ Whitepaper: https://ggai.gitbook.io/ggai-docs Buy GREMLINAI Now!

Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.49K $ 15.49K $ 15.49K Total Supply: $ 984.61M $ 984.61M $ 984.61M Circulating Supply: $ 984.61M $ 984.61M $ 984.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.49K $ 15.49K $ 15.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00326115 $ 0.00326115 $ 0.00326115 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001349 $ 0.00001349 $ 0.00001349 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) price

Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GREMLINAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GREMLINAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GREMLINAI's tokenomics, explore GREMLINAI token's live price!

