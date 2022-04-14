Glint Coin (GLINT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Glint Coin (GLINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Glint Coin (GLINT) Information Glint Coin (GLINT) is a utility token from TON Diamonds, a curated NFT Marketplace for digital artists on TON Blockchain. Glint Coin (GLINT) enhances the TON Diamonds user experience in the following ways: — Purchasing NFT on TON Diamonds marketplace with Glint Coin. — Covering NFT trading fees on the TON Diamonds marketplace. — Granting DAO voting rights to decide on the listing of new or other NFT collections and artists on the marketplace. Official Website: https://ton.diamonds/glint-coin Whitepaper: https://nft.ton.diamonds/glint-coin-litepaper.pdf Buy GLINT Now!

Glint Coin (GLINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Glint Coin (GLINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 22.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 287.09K
All-Time High: $ 0.89279
All-Time Low: $ 0.01175941
Current Price: $ 0.01304935

Glint Coin (GLINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glint Coin (GLINT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLINT's tokenomics, explore GLINT token's live price!

