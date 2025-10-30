Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.303561 $ 0.303561 $ 0.303561 24H Low $ 0.303561 $ 0.303561 $ 0.303561 24H High 24H Low $ 0.303561$ 0.303561 $ 0.303561 24H High $ 0.303561$ 0.303561 $ 0.303561 All Time High $ 0.446536$ 0.446536 $ 0.446536 Lowest Price $ 0.264716$ 0.264716 $ 0.264716 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) real-time price is $0.303561. Over the past 24 hours, STICNT traded between a low of $ 0.303561 and a high of $ 0.303561, showing active market volatility. STICNT's all-time high price is $ 0.446536, while its all-time low price is $ 0.264716.

In terms of short-term performance, STICNT has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Glif Staked ICNT (STICNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 447.59K$ 447.59K $ 447.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 447.59K$ 447.59K $ 447.59K Circulation Supply 1.47M 1.47M 1.47M Total Supply 1,474,464.605537952 1,474,464.605537952 1,474,464.605537952

The current Market Cap of Glif Staked ICNT is $ 447.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STICNT is 1.47M, with a total supply of 1474464.605537952. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 447.59K.