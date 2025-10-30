Glidr (GLIDR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 24H Low $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 24H High 24H Low $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 24H High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 All Time High $ 1.24$ 1.24 $ 1.24 Lowest Price $ 1.083$ 1.083 $ 1.083 Price Change (1H) +0.77% Price Change (1D) -0.23% Price Change (7D) -0.60% Price Change (7D) -0.60%

Glidr (GLIDR) real-time price is $1.17. Over the past 24 hours, GLIDR traded between a low of $ 1.16 and a high of $ 1.19, showing active market volatility. GLIDR's all-time high price is $ 1.24, while its all-time low price is $ 1.083.

In terms of short-term performance, GLIDR has changed by +0.77% over the past hour, -0.23% over 24 hours, and -0.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Glidr (GLIDR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.60M$ 32.60M $ 32.60M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.62M$ 116.62M $ 116.62M Circulation Supply 27.96M 27.96M 27.96M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Glidr is $ 32.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GLIDR is 27.96M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.62M.