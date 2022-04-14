Glaze (GLAZE) Tokenomics
Glaze (GLAZE) Information
$GLAZE is Memecoin on Solana network,
Glazing is a slang term that's synonymous with dickriding and means to over-compliment and over-hype someone to the point of being seen as inferior to them due to hyperbolically cringe adoration.
Glazing is a popular meme and niche reference, $GLAZE aims to tokenize the act of glazing and onboard it into the digital asset economy.
Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL!
Glaze (GLAZE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Glaze (GLAZE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Glaze (GLAZE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Glaze (GLAZE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLAZE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLAZE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GLAZE's tokenomics, explore GLAZE token's live price!
GLAZE Price Prediction
Want to know where GLAZE might be heading? Our GLAZE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.