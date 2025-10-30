GKHAN (GKN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0
All Time High $ 0.00706978
Lowest Price $ 0
Price Change (1H) -1.63%
Price Change (1D) -20.67%
Price Change (7D) -46.17%

GKHAN (GKN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GKN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GKN's all-time high price is $ 0.00706978, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GKN has changed by -1.63% over the past hour, -20.67% over 24 hours, and -46.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GKHAN (GKN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.18M
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M
Circulation Supply 3.00B
Total Supply 2,999,531,368.21221

The current Market Cap of GKHAN is $ 1.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GKN is 3.00B, with a total supply of 2999531368.21221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.