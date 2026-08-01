GIZMO Price Today

The live GIZMO (GIZMO) price today is $ 0, with a 15,73% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIZMO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIZMO.

GIZMO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 240 437, with a circulating supply of 1,00B GIZMO. During the last 24 hours, GIZMO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,062911, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIZMO moved -4,86% in the last hour and -11,19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 160,91.

GIZMO (GIZMO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 240,44K$ 240,44K $ 240,44K Volume (24H) $ 160,91$ 160,91 $ 160,91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 240,44K$ 240,44K $ 240,44K Circulation Supply 1,00B 1,00B 1,00B Total Supply 1 000 000 000,0 1 000 000 000,0 1 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of GIZMO is $ 240,44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 160,91. The circulating supply of GIZMO is 1,00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 240,44K.