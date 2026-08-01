GIZA Price Today

The live GIZA (GIZA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIZA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIZA.

GIZA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 303,148, with a circulating supply of 340.33M GIZA. During the last 24 hours, GIZA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.487082, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIZA moved +1.20% in the last hour and -6.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 182.96.

GIZA (GIZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 303.15K$ 303.15K $ 303.15K Volume (24H) $ 182.96$ 182.96 $ 182.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 890.74K$ 890.74K $ 890.74K Circulation Supply 340.33M 340.33M 340.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GIZA is $ 303.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 182.96. The circulating supply of GIZA is 340.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 890.74K.