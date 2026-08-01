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The live GIVEBACK price today is 0.00540043 USD.GBACK market cap is 5,400,009 USD. Track real-time GBACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GIVEBACK price today is 0.00540043 USD.GBACK market cap is 5,400,009 USD. Track real-time GBACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GIVEBACK Logo

GIVEBACK Price (GBACK)

Unlisted

1 GBACK to USD Live Price:

$0.00544487
$0.00544487$0.00544487
+26.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GIVEBACK (GBACK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:03:46 (UTC+8)

GIVEBACK Price Today

The live GIVEBACK (GBACK) price today is $ 0.00540043, with a 16.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00540043 per GBACK.

GIVEBACK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,400,009, with a circulating supply of 999.90M GBACK. During the last 24 hours, GBACK traded between $ 0.00464781 (low) and $ 0.00643999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02798668, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GBACK moved +0.18% in the last hour and +210.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.60K.

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Market Information

$ 5.40M
$ 5.40M$ 5.40M

$ 46.60K
$ 46.60K$ 46.60K

$ 5.40M
$ 5.40M$ 5.40M

999.90M
999.90M 999.90M

999,899,525.068269
999,899,525.068269 999,899,525.068269

The current Market Cap of GIVEBACK is $ 5.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.60K. The circulating supply of GBACK is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999899525.068269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.40M.

GIVEBACK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00464781
$ 0.00464781$ 0.00464781
24H Low
$ 0.00643999
$ 0.00643999$ 0.00643999
24H High

$ 0.00464781
$ 0.00464781$ 0.00464781

$ 0.00643999
$ 0.00643999$ 0.00643999

$ 0.02798668
$ 0.02798668$ 0.02798668

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.18%

+16.71%

+210.56%

+210.56%

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ +0.00077335.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ +0.0137413784.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ +0.0201390891.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ -0.000002751613958665.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00077335+16.71%
30 Days$ +0.0137413784+254.45%
60 Days$ +0.0201390891+372.92%
90 Days$ -0.000002751613958665-0.00%

Price Prediction for GIVEBACK

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GBACK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GIVEBACK (GBACK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GIVEBACK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GIVEBACK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GBACK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GIVEBACK Price Prediction.

What is GIVEBACK (GBACK)

Give Back Coin $GBACK transforms how the world funds relief and humanitarian aid. By combining blockchain transparency, community power, and sustainable funding through creator rewards. GiveBack Coin is a purpose-driven cryptocurrency designed to combine blockchain technology with real-world generosity. The project’s mission is to turn everyday crypto activity trading, holding, and community growth into meaningful social impact.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies focused purely on profit, GiveBack Coin dedicates up to 50% of its profits to charitable donations and community aid projects, such as feeding the homeless, supporting humanitarian efforts, and funding local outreach programs.

Built on the Solana blockchain, GiveBack Coin offers fast, low-cost, and transparent transactions, ensuring that every contribution and donation is traceable and accountable. The community also plays a central role holders can help vote on which causes and charities receive support

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

CharityMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About GIVEBACK

What is the current market price of GBACK?

It's currently valued at £0.0039805469413805130000, reflecting a price movement of 16.71% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does GIVEBACK have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, GBACK shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for GBACK?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of GBACK. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for GIVEBACK?

It has traded between £0.0034258060709272710000 and £0.0047467854406077090000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of GBACK on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated GBACK is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GIVEBACK

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:03:46 (UTC+8)

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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