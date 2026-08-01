GIVEBACK Price Today

The live GIVEBACK (GBACK) price today is $ 0.00540043, with a 16.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00540043 per GBACK.

GIVEBACK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,400,009, with a circulating supply of 999.90M GBACK. During the last 24 hours, GBACK traded between $ 0.00464781 (low) and $ 0.00643999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02798668, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GBACK moved +0.18% in the last hour and +210.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.60K.

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.40M$ 5.40M $ 5.40M Volume (24H) $ 46.60K$ 46.60K $ 46.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.40M$ 5.40M $ 5.40M Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,899,525.068269 999,899,525.068269 999,899,525.068269

The current Market Cap of GIVEBACK is $ 5.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.60K. The circulating supply of GBACK is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999899525.068269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.40M.