$GSC (Girls Smoking Cigs) represents a cultural shift in the memecoin space, challenging both crypto and societal norms. While the memecoin landscape has increasingly gravitated toward short-term speculation, $GSC draws inspiration from the original 'hodl' philosophy - but with a rebellious twist. The project transforms hodl's concept of 'conviction' into one of 'addiction,' playing on the irresistible nature of both cigarettes and cultural rebellion. The project emerged from recognizing a significant gap in crypto culture: the lack of authentic, non-objectified female representation in memecoins. $GSC captures the essence of feminine rebellion against societal double standards, particularly how women face disproportionate judgment for the same behaviors accepted in men - symbolized through the act of smoking. Beyond its satirical surface, $GSC taps into a powerful aesthetic and cultural movement, celebrating women who reject arbitrary social constraints. The project resonates with a global community of individuals who appreciate both the artistic appeal of the imagery and its deeper commentary on gender dynamics in both traditional and crypto spaces. While other 'female-themed' tokens often resort to objectification, $GSC stands apart by embodying genuine empowerment through defiance, making it uniquely positioned in both the memecoin space and broader cultural conversation.
Understanding the tokenomics of Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GSC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GSC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
